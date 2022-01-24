Telangana likely to witness rainfall in next 24 hours

Hyderabad: According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) some places in Telangana are likely to experience another spell of cold wave. Similarly, some districts in Telangana will have average to more than average rain during the next 24 hours.

Due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the winds are blowing towards Telangana which may result in the rain in the state.

As per the IMD, many districts of the state shall experience severe cold waves between January 24 to 30.

According to an alert released by the IMD the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad will experience the severest coldwave.

Other districts like Jagtiyal, Sircilla Pedappally, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Medical, Hyderabad, Warangal Urban, Warangal rural, and Mulg will have a severe cold wave.

An average cold wave is expected in Bhongir, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Nagar Kurnool, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Kuttagodham.

While, as per the IMD there will be no effect of cold in the districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam.