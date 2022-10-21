Telangana: List of engineering colleges collecting over 1 lakh fee

For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 21st October 2022 10:07 am IST
engineering colleges in telangana
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Telangana government recently gave a nod to the recommendation by the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC) to increase the fee in engineering colleges in the state.

As per the GO issued by the government, the fees in 40 engineering colleges have either reached Rs. 1 lakh or crossed it. The highest fee has been fixed for the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT).

Apart from it, the minimum fee in the engineering colleges was also hiked to Rs. 45, 000. Earlier it was Rs. 35000 per annum.

MS Education Academy

MGIT fee is more than CBIT

For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum. Earlier, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) used to charge the highest engineering fee in Telangana state.

AFRC fixed the fee of CBIT at Rs. 1.4 lakh per annum which is less than the fee of CVR college of engineering. The fee of CVR college of engineering has been fixed at Rs. 1.5 lakh per annum.

List of engineering colleges in Telangana collecting one lakh or more

Following is the list of the engineering colleges in Telangana that are collecting one lakh or more towards Tuition fees per annum.

College NameFee fixed
ACE ENGINEERING COLLEGE110000
ANURAG ENGINEERING COLLEGE135000
BV RAJU INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY135000
BVRIT HYDERABAD COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING FOR WOMEN120000
CHAITANYA BHARATHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY140000
CMR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY115000
CMR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY110000
CMR TECHNICAL CAMPUS105000
CVR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING150000
G. NARAYANAMMA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE FOR WOMEN100000
GATE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCES100000
GEETANJALI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY120000
GOKARAJU RANGARAJU INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY130000
GURU NANAK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY120000
GURU NANAK INSTITUTIONS TECHNICAL CAMPUS120000
INSTITUTE OF AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING101000
JB INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY110000
KAKATIYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE125000
KESHAV MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY103000
KG REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY100000
MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY160000
MALLA REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY110000
MALLA REDDY ENGINEERING COLLEGE115000
MARRI EDUCATIONAL SOCIETYS GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS100000
MATRUSRI ENGINEERING COLLEGE100000
MATURI VENKATA SUBBA RAO ENGINEERING COLLEGE130000
MLR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY110000
MUFFAKHAM JAH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY125000
SR UNIVERSITY130000
SREENIDHI INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY130000
SREYAS INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY106000
SRI INDU COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY115000
SRIDEVI WOMEN’S ENGINEERING COLLEGE110000
ST. MARTINS ENGINEERING COLLEGE100000
VAAGDEVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING105000
VARDHAMAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING140000
VASAVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING140000
VIDYA JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY115000
VIGNAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY100000
VNR VIGNAN JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY135000

Other fees

Apart from Tuition fees, the students have to pay other fees. They are a one-time payment of Rs. 2000 towards admission fee, Rs. 1000 per annum towards students related Special Services, Rs. 1500 per annum towards Common Services, and a one-time payment of Rs. 1000 towards the library and laboratory deposit.

Telangana govt fixes fees under NRI quota in engineering colleges

Based on the recommendation received from TAFRC, the Telangana government also fixed the fees in engineering colleges under the NRI quota.

The upper limit of the fees for NRI students admitted to B. Tech courses in engineering colleges under the NRI quota has been set to $5000 per annum.


