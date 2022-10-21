Telangana: List of engineering colleges collecting over 1 lakh fee

Hyderabad: Telangana government recently gave a nod to the recommendation by the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC) to increase the fee in engineering colleges in the state.

As per the GO issued by the government, the fees in 40 engineering colleges have either reached Rs. 1 lakh or crossed it. The highest fee has been fixed for the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT).

Apart from it, the minimum fee in the engineering colleges was also hiked to Rs. 45, 000. Earlier it was Rs. 35000 per annum.

MGIT fee is more than CBIT

For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum. Earlier, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) used to charge the highest engineering fee in Telangana state.

AFRC fixed the fee of CBIT at Rs. 1.4 lakh per annum which is less than the fee of CVR college of engineering. The fee of CVR college of engineering has been fixed at Rs. 1.5 lakh per annum.

List of engineering colleges in Telangana collecting one lakh or more

Following is the list of the engineering colleges in Telangana that are collecting one lakh or more towards Tuition fees per annum.

College Name Fee fixed ACE ENGINEERING COLLEGE 110000 ANURAG ENGINEERING COLLEGE 135000 BV RAJU INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 135000 BVRIT HYDERABAD COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING FOR WOMEN 120000 CHAITANYA BHARATHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 140000 CMR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 115000 CMR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 110000 CMR TECHNICAL CAMPUS 105000 CVR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING 150000 G. NARAYANAMMA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE FOR WOMEN 100000 GATE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCES 100000 GEETANJALI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 120000 GOKARAJU RANGARAJU INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 130000 GURU NANAK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 120000 GURU NANAK INSTITUTIONS TECHNICAL CAMPUS 120000 INSTITUTE OF AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING 101000 JB INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 110000 KAKATIYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE 125000 KESHAV MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 103000 KG REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 100000 MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 160000 MALLA REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 110000 MALLA REDDY ENGINEERING COLLEGE 115000 MARRI EDUCATIONAL SOCIETYS GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS 100000 MATRUSRI ENGINEERING COLLEGE 100000 MATURI VENKATA SUBBA RAO ENGINEERING COLLEGE 130000 MLR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 110000 MUFFAKHAM JAH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 125000 SR UNIVERSITY 130000 SREENIDHI INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY 130000 SREYAS INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 106000 SRI INDU COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 115000 SRIDEVI WOMEN’S ENGINEERING COLLEGE 110000 ST. MARTINS ENGINEERING COLLEGE 100000 VAAGDEVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING 105000 VARDHAMAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING 140000 VASAVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING 140000 VIDYA JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 115000 VIGNAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 100000 VNR VIGNAN JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 135000

Other fees

Apart from Tuition fees, the students have to pay other fees. They are a one-time payment of Rs. 2000 towards admission fee, Rs. 1000 per annum towards students related Special Services, Rs. 1500 per annum towards Common Services, and a one-time payment of Rs. 1000 towards the library and laboratory deposit.

Telangana govt fixes fees under NRI quota in engineering colleges

Based on the recommendation received from TAFRC, the Telangana government also fixed the fees in engineering colleges under the NRI quota.

The upper limit of the fees for NRI students admitted to B. Tech courses in engineering colleges under the NRI quota has been set to $5000 per annum.