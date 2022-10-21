Telangana: List of engineering colleges collecting over 1 lakh fee

Hyderabad: Telangana government recently gave a nod to the recommendation by the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC) to increase the fee in engineering colleges in the state.
As per the GO issued by the government, the fees in 40 engineering colleges have either reached Rs. 1 lakh or crossed it. The highest fee has been fixed for the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT).
Apart from it, the minimum fee in the engineering colleges was also hiked to Rs. 45, 000. Earlier it was Rs. 35000 per annum.
MGIT fee is more than CBIT
For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum. Earlier, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) used to charge the highest engineering fee in Telangana state.
AFRC fixed the fee of CBIT at Rs. 1.4 lakh per annum which is less than the fee of CVR college of engineering. The fee of CVR college of engineering has been fixed at Rs. 1.5 lakh per annum.
List of engineering colleges in Telangana collecting one lakh or more
Following is the list of the engineering colleges in Telangana that are collecting one lakh or more towards Tuition fees per annum.
|College Name
|Fee fixed
|ACE ENGINEERING COLLEGE
|110000
|ANURAG ENGINEERING COLLEGE
|135000
|BV RAJU INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|135000
|BVRIT HYDERABAD COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING FOR WOMEN
|120000
|CHAITANYA BHARATHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|140000
|CMR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
|115000
|CMR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|110000
|CMR TECHNICAL CAMPUS
|105000
|CVR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
|150000
|G. NARAYANAMMA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE FOR WOMEN
|100000
|GATE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCES
|100000
|GEETANJALI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
|120000
|GOKARAJU RANGARAJU INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
|130000
|GURU NANAK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|120000
|GURU NANAK INSTITUTIONS TECHNICAL CAMPUS
|120000
|INSTITUTE OF AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING
|101000
|JB INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
|110000
|KAKATIYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE
|125000
|KESHAV MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|103000
|KG REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
|100000
|MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|160000
|MALLA REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
|110000
|MALLA REDDY ENGINEERING COLLEGE
|115000
|MARRI EDUCATIONAL SOCIETYS GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS
|100000
|MATRUSRI ENGINEERING COLLEGE
|100000
|MATURI VENKATA SUBBA RAO ENGINEERING COLLEGE
|130000
|MLR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|110000
|MUFFAKHAM JAH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
|125000
|SR UNIVERSITY
|130000
|SREENIDHI INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
|130000
|SREYAS INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
|106000
|SRI INDU COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
|115000
|SRIDEVI WOMEN’S ENGINEERING COLLEGE
|110000
|ST. MARTINS ENGINEERING COLLEGE
|100000
|VAAGDEVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
|105000
|VARDHAMAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
|140000
|VASAVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
|140000
|VIDYA JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|115000
|VIGNAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
|100000
|VNR VIGNAN JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
|135000
Other fees
Apart from Tuition fees, the students have to pay other fees. They are a one-time payment of Rs. 2000 towards admission fee, Rs. 1000 per annum towards students related Special Services, Rs. 1500 per annum towards Common Services, and a one-time payment of Rs. 1000 towards the library and laboratory deposit.
Telangana govt fixes fees under NRI quota in engineering colleges
Based on the recommendation received from TAFRC, the Telangana government also fixed the fees in engineering colleges under the NRI quota.
The upper limit of the fees for NRI students admitted to B. Tech courses in engineering colleges under the NRI quota has been set to $5000 per annum.