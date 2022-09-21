Telangana logs 108 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,37,015.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 47.

The bulletin said 116 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,186.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,613 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 718, it said.