Telangana logs 219 fresh COVID-19 cases

14th June 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases with 219 infections being reported, pushing the overall tally to 7,94,803.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of cases with 164.

A health department bulletin said 76 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,433.

The recovery rate stood at 99.32 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 22,662 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 1,259, it said.

The state saw 126 cases on Monday.

