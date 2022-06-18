Telangana logs 247 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 247 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload to 7,95,819.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 157.

A health department bulletin said 116 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,796.

The recovery rate stood at 99.24 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 24,686 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 1,912, it said.