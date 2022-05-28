Telangana logs 43 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 7,93,133.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 26.

A Health department bulletin said 45 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,599.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 percent.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to stand at 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,984 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 423, it said.