Telangana logs 485 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 485 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 8,00,476 so far.

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 257, followed by Sangareddy (73) and Ranga Reddy districts (58).

A Health Department bulletin said 236 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,91,944.

The recovery rate declined to 98.93 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 27,130 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,421, it said.