Telangana logs 507 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 507 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 8,30,380.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 205.

A health department bulletin said 605 people recuperated from the infection across the state raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,23,272.

The recovery rate stood at 99.14 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 33,046 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 2,997, it said.