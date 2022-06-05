Telangana logs 63 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 5th June 2022 7:57 pm IST
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4,000-mark after nearly 3 months
Representative image

Hyderabad: As many as 63 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday taking that state’s total to 7,93,607.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 47, a Health department bulletin said.

As many as 47 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,933.

MS Education Academy

The recovery rate stood at 99.41 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 8,392 samples were tested on the day. The number of active cases was 563, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button