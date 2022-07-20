Telangana logs 640 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 640 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 8,11,616.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 277, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy (50) and Medchal Malkajgiri (45).

A health department bulletin said 659 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,03,013.

The recovery rate stood at 98.94 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 31,265 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 4,492, it said.