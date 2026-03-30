Telangana Lok Adalat settles 1.44L cases, Rs 25 Cr refunded to cybercrime victims

Hyderabad: Over 1.44 lakh pending cases in Telangana were settled in the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, March 28. Rs 25 crore was refunded to victims of cybercrime.

The Adalat was scheduled on March 14. However, it was postponed to March 28. As many as 1,44,251 cases were resolved by the Telangana Lok Adalat, marking a 37 per cent increase from last year.

Hyderabad topped the list with 15,719 cases resolved, followed by Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Ramagundam, and Nalgonda districts.

Among all cases resolved, 21,388 were compoundable FIRs 57,343 e-petty cases, 60,094 Motor Vehicles Act violation cases, and 791 disaster management-related cases. Notably, 4,635 cybercrime cases were also settled, with refunds amounting to approximately Rs 24.95 crore provided to victims.

Telangana CID Additional Director General Charu Sinha said the Lok Adalat has emerged as an effective platform for amicable settlement of both civil disputes and compoundable criminal cases.

Money recovered through coordinated effort

The Telangana police refunded the money to 4,627 cybercrime victims. According to Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Director General Shikha Goyal, the refund was possible through coordinated efforts with the Telangana Legal Services Authority, digital payment platforms, banks and police units across Telangana.

Highlighting unit-wise performance, Goel said TGCSB headquarters alone ensured refunds of Rs 5.64 crore to 87 victims. Malkajgiri unit recovered Rs 4.79 crore for 832 victims, while Hyderabad unit refunded Rs 3.99 crore to 553 victims. Cyberabad and Sangareddy units each facilitated refunds of Rs 1.52 crore.

Goel urged the people of Telangana to stay alert against cyber crimes and asked victims to report crimes through helpline number 1930 or by filing complaints on the cybercrime portal.