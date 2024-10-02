Telangana: Maggot-infested eggs fed to children in Karimnagar Anganwadi centre

Upon inspection, district welfare officer finds rats roaming around in the food storage area

Maggot-infested eggs found in eggs being given to children at Vellampalli Anganwadi Centre of Medipalli mandal in karimnagar district.
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, maggots were found crawling on the eggs provided to children by an Anganwadi centre at Vellampally village of Medipalli mandal in Karimnagar district on Tuesday, October 1.

On coming to the notice of parents that their children were getting rotten and maggot-infested eggs, they confronted the Anganwadi teacher concerned and questioned her about it.

On Wednesday, when B Naresh, district welfare officer made a visit to the Anganwadi centre, he found rats roaming scurrying in the area where the food was being stored.

This happened even as women and child welfare minister Seethakka had warned the Anganwadi teachers and contractors supplying eggs, that they will be suspended and contracts will be terminated if low quality and adulterated eggs were provided to the children. She was addressing ‘Ahara Poshana Jatara’ at Manakondur mandal in Karimnagar district.

“If any Anganwadi teacher or Anganwadi supervisor finds substandard eggs or any food items being supplied, they shouldn’t receive them, enter the details in the register and send them back to the supplier, and also send that information to the higher officials via whatsapp. But if someone thinks they can feed the children the same, then we will simply suspend such officials,” Seethakka warned.

