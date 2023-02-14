Telangana: Mahabubnagar to get 25 new open gyms

The district collector said that the main aim for establishing this open gym is to facilitate the citizens and engage them in physical exercise to keep them fit and healthy.

'Women and Children Park' with Yoga shed, open gym, children play equipment etc in third phase of Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB), Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: District collector G Ravi Nayak directed the municipal officials of Mahabubnagar to search for land suitable for constructing 25 new open gyms on Monday.

The collector said, “The main aim for establishing this open gym is to facilitate the citizens and engage them in physical exercise to keep them fit and healthy”.

He said that the Telangana government was taking up the construction of sports stadiums in villages on priority.

He directed the officials and aid to make sure the pending work of the rural sports stadium should be completed on time. He also reviewed the performance of various departments and stressed taking strong measures on preventing child marriage and child labour in the district. He also called for regular efforts to check sanitation in hostels.

