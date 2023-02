SCR cancels 17 trains between Maharashtra, Telangana for 10 days

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) cancelled 17 trains and partially cancelled 7 more between Telangana and Maharashtra, from February 14 to 24.

In a press release, the South Central Railway informed that the cancellation is due to non-interlocking works for the provision of 3rd line connectivity between Makudi – Wirur stations in the Kazipet – Balharshah section of the Secunderabad Division.

Trains cancelled between February 15 to 24:

17035 Kazipet – Balharshah,

12757 Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar

12757 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad,

07854 H.S.Nanded – Nizamabad,

07793 Kacheguda – Karimnagar,

07794 Karimnagar – Kacheguda,

07776 Purna – Adilabad,

07596 Kacheguda – Nizamabad,

07593 Nizamabad – Kacheguda,

17003 Kazipet – Sirpur Town,

17004 Balharshah – Kazipet,

07766 Sirpur Town – Karimnagar,

07894 Karimnagar – Nizamabad.

Trains cancelled between February 16 to 25:

17036 Balharshah – Kazipet

07853 Nizamabad – H.S.Nanded

07765 Karimnagar – Sirpur Town.

Trains cancelled between February 15 to 24:

11410 Nizamabad – Pune partially cancelled between Nanded-Nizamabad,

01414 Pandharpur – Nizamabad partially cancelled between Nanded-Nizamabad,

17033 Bhadrachalam Rd – Balharshah partially cancelled between Warangal – Balharshah,

17034 Sirpur Town – Bhadrachalam partially cancelled between Sirpur Town – Warangal.

Trains partially cancelled