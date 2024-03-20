Telangana: Mahabubnagar ZP chairperson joins Congress

Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy invited her into the party.

Telangana: Mahabubnagar ZP chairperson joins Congress
Mahabubnagar ZP Swarna Sudhakar Reddy joins the Congress party.

Hyderabad: Adding to dozens of defections from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Mahabubnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy joined the Congress on Wednesday, March 20.

Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy invited her into the party.

More opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and important leaders are likely to jump ship and join the Congress in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

Sources from the grand old party confirmed that at least a handful of legislators will be joining the party.

Recently, BRS MLA Danam Nagender and BRS MP Ranjith Reddy quit and joined the Congress.

Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are going to be held on May 13, as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule.

