Telangana: Mahbubnagar cop attacked with knife by unknown assailant

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a CI (circle inspector) Iftikhar Mohammed, deployed at CCS (Central Crime Police Station) in Mahbubnagar was attacked on his head by an unidentified assailant.

As per reports, Iftikhar was first hit on his head and then attacked with a knife on the night of Wednesday, November 2.

He was found severely injured in a car, following which he was rushed to a local hospital in the district and later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Reports suggest that the CI’s relationship with a lady constable was the reason behind the murder attempt. However, Mahbubnagar Rural Police, who are investigating the matter told Siasat.com that they could not confirm it as of now.

Currently, his condition is stated to be critical. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.