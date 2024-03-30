Telangana: BJP leader slams Komatireddy for ‘BJP MLAs in touch’ remark

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata legislature party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday, March 30, refuted the claims of state Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who had alleged that eight MLAs of the BJP were in touch with the Congress.

“Is your brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in touch with you?” the BJP leader asked the minister, adding that along with Venkat Reddy, five ministers are in touch with the BJP high command.

“Venkat Reddy is ready to play the role of Eknath Shinde in Telangana, but since the BJP leadership does not have confidence in him, it is not supporting him,” he claimed during the press conference.

Also Read KTR will be jailed for 10 yrs if phone tapping case is proven: Komatireddy

Maheshwar Reddy warned that if Congress tries to lure even one MLA, its government would collapse within 48 hours.

“We respect the peoples’ mandate and do not want to destabilise the Congress government. But if you try to lure our MLAs, we will not keep quiet. Congress should not forget that it has only 64 MLAs in the Assembly,” he warned.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha constituency with a majority of 2 lakh votes. The BJP leader also urged the state government to hand over the phone tapping case to the CBI.