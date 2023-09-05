Telangana: Mahila Congress leaders advocate 33 pc reservation in ticket allocation

Approximately 70 women leaders affiliated with the Mahila Congress have submitted applications for assembly tickets

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Published: 5th September 2023 12:44 pm IST
KTR's claim of winning 90-100 seats in polls 'incorrect': Telangana Mahila Cong
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing an exceptional surge in women’s interest in securing Congress party tickets, marking a unique development since the state’s formation.

Approximately 70 women leaders affiliated with the Mahila Congress have submitted applications for assembly tickets, creating a quandary for the party’s leadership.

These dedicated Mahila leaders are advocating for a substantial 33 percent reservation for women in the allocation of seats within the 119 Assembly constituencies.

Notable contenders for the coveted assembly tickets include MLA Seethakka, former MLA Padmavathi Reddy, former minister Konda Surekha, and Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao.

In a formal letter addressed to the Congress high command, Sunita Rao has emphatically called for the implementation of the 33 percent reservation for women in ticket distribution.

Sunita Rao herself has applied for a ticket from the Khairatabad assembly constituency, where the late P Janardhan Reddy’s daughter, Vijaya Reddy, emerges as a prominent contender.

It’s worth noting that during the 2018 elections, the Congress party had allocated tickets to 11 women candidates, resulting in three successful wins. Seethakka, Haripriya Nayak, and Sabita Indira Reddy triumphed on the Congress ticket. However, later on, Haripriya Nayak and Sabita Indira Reddy transitioned to the BRS party.

As the political landscape evolves, the BRS has listed seven women candidates among its 115 contenders, signifying a notable increase from the four women candidates they fielded in the 2018 elections.

Prominent women candidates affiliated with the Congress also include former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury and former Minister Dr. J. Geetha Reddy.

