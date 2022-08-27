Telangana: Mahila Congress president launches STREE helpline

Hyderabad: Mahila Congress state president, V Sunitha Rao and her team launched a toll-free helpline for women at Gandhi Bhavan called Support Team for Relief, Emergency, and Empowerment (STREE).

Any woman in the state who is distressed and in need of legal or medical counsel can reach out to 1800-203-0589 to express her concerns.

Their call would be routed through a centralised number before being routed to legal counsellors and doctors or advocates in each district of Telangana. The doctors and advocates will be available every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.