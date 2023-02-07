Telangana: Mahmood Ali goes gaga over Minority budget allocation

Hyderabad: Describing the state budget as “pro-minority”, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said the Telangana government has created history by allocating Rs 2,200 crore for minority welfare. He said that in the last eight years, the budget for minority welfare has constantly increased, which shows the seriousness of the government on the development of minorities.

The Home Minister said that in the last eight years, Rs 8581 crore has been spent on all-round development of minorities. No other state in the country can set this example. The minority friendship of the Telangana government can be gauged from the fact that in 2021-22, 1286 Crores were spent for minority welfare.

He said, before the formation of Telangana, the governments of united Andhra Pradesh had forgotten the welfare of minorities. The previous governments were not interested in the welfare of minorities. Barely Rs 300 crore was allocated annually. The Home Minister said KCR was a true sympathiser of minorities and several unique schemes were launched since 2014, which include the establishment of residential schools, overseas scholarships scheme, coaching for civil services, minority study centers, Shadimubarak, Ramadan gift and other schemes were effectively implemented.

The Home minister said Rs 9,599 crore has been allocated for the home ministry in the budget. Telangana Police tops the country in terms of performance. Police performance has been improved through friendly policing, cashless challan system, women safety wing, SheTeamBharosaCenter, CCTV cameras surveillance and other measures.

He thanked Chief Minister KCR and Finance Minister Harish Rao for effective budget allocation for Minority Welfare and Home Ministries.