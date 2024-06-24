Telangana: Malkajgiri MLA holds protest against incomplete civic work

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on Monday expressed his displeasure over the delayed civic work in Gautam Nagar.

He accused GHMC officials of negligence and urged them to complete the project as soon as possible.

Highlighting that the road has remained in poor condition for approximately six months, he highlighted the inconvenience faced by residents and commuters. He called upon the chief minister, who promotes Praja Palana (people’s governance), to address this issue promptly.

Earlier, on June 21, before registering his protest, the MLA inspected the construction site of the road under the bridge (RuB) at Gautam Nagar. He was accompanied by local corporators and GHMC engineering officials.