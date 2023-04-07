Telangana: Malla Reddy slams BJP for attempting to ‘ruin students’ future’

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Labour, C Malla Reddy on Friday lambasted the Bhartiya Janata Party for attempting to ruin the future of the students by leaking question papers.

Speaking to reporters at Haj House on the sidelines of the Dawaat e Iftar hosted by State Haj Committee Chairman Mohd Saleem, the Minister said chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced several schemes to provide education to children.

“In no other State in the country anywhere you can find such schemes for students. Because of it, the BJP is jealous and resorting to cheap gimmicks. The BJP leaders are unable to understand they are ruining the careers of students,” he said.

Malla Reddy said despite all such ‘cheap tricks’ the BRS will continue to work for the people and fight against the ‘evil designs’ of the BJP.

“The people will teach BJP leaders a lesson soon,” he added.