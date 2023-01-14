Telangana: Mallikarjuna Swamy Jatara begins at Inavolu

Hyderabad: Mallikarjuna Swamy Jatara, one of the historic religious fairs began at the Lord’s temple in Inavolu in Wardhannapet mandal in the Warangal district of Telangana on Friday.

The temple priests initiated the celebration by performing special rituals and decorated the presiding deities of Mallikarjuna Swamy, Golla Kethamma and Balija Medalamma with new robes.

The highlight of this Jatara is the wedding of presiding deities Mallikarjuna Swamy, incarnation of Lord Shiva, and his consorts Golla Kethamma and Balija Medalamma.

The Inavolu temple has been patronised mainly by Yadava, Golla, Kuruma, and Balija communities.

The devotees use turmeric as the main offering to the deity and perform Bonalu with newly harvested rice cooked with milk and jaggery.

Temporary tents are set up near the temple for people who arrive for the occasion.

The entire temple and the surroundings are beautifully lit up for the occasion whereas the facilities for the devotees are very poor, causing inconvenience to them.

The devotees visit the temple for darshan after taking shower as the temple lacks changing rooms for women while the government has set up water taps for bathing purposes.