Telangana: Man accused of illicit relationship puts on ‘Agni Pariksha’

Hyderabad: In the Mulug district of Telangana state, the elders of a tribe in a village ordered a man Gangadhar who was accused of being in an illicit relationship with a married woman to undergo ‘Agni Pariksha’ to prove his innocence.

The condition of Agni Pariksha was that, if the hands of the man get injured while removing the ember, he will be considered as guilty and a fine of Rs 11 lakh will be imposed. If the hand is not injured, he will be declared innocent.

This condition was accepted by Gangadhar. As per the order, Gangadhar reached Govindraopet Mandal near the pond in Laknavaram, where he was kept on the Agni Pariksha, the elders of the tribe were also present. After taking bath in the pond, Gangadhar removed the embers of the burnt fire with the soaked body with his bare hands.

However, Gangadhar, who went through the trial, imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh despite not being injured and a set up a panchayat to resolve the issue. The incident took place in District Mulug. According to the police, Gangadhar of Mulugu was accused of having an illicit relationship with a married woman.

However, Gangadhar approached the police and lodge the complaint. Acting on the complaint police have registered a case against nine persons for harassment.