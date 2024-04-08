Telangana: Man arrested for killing a women over unpaid debt

Hyderabad: The officials apprehended a man on Saturday, April 7, for allegedly killing a woman on the outskirts of Sanghiguda village as she pressured him to pay his debt.

A missing person case was registered 11 days ago, as the victim, Yadamma, did not return home on March 28. On further investigation, it was revealed that on March 27, the accused, Shankaraiah, picked her up on a bike from the bus stand, and they travelled to his farm on the outskirts of the village.

According to the reports, they were involved in an illicit affair, and allegedly, the accused borrowed Rs. 2.5 lakhs from the victim.

Upon reaching the farm, the victim pressured the accused to pay his debt, leading to an argument. The accused took the shovel and hit Yadamma on the head, resulting in her death on the spot. He then proceeded to remove gold ornaments from the deceased body before burying her.

On Saturday evening, the deceased body was exhumed under the direction of the officials. A postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to her relatives. The accused has been remanded until further legal proceedings.