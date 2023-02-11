Telangana: Man arrested for posting ‘I would have shot Ambedkar’ video online

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana has been arrested by the Hyderabad police after he shot a video of himself making controversial remarks about Dr. B R Ambedkar. He can be heard saying, “Had I been born when Ambedkar was alive, I would have shot him as how Godse shot (Mahatma) Gandhi.”

The video was shot the previous day. The man is identified as Hamara Prasad, founder of a Hindutva group called Rashtriya Dalita Sena.

In the video, Prasad is holding a book named, “Riddles in Hinduism: An exposition to enlighten the masses”, written by Ambedkar himself. The book was never published during Ambedkar’s time. The Government of Maharashtra finally published it in 1987 as part of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Writings and Speeches (BAWS) series.

The book talks about challenging the Sanatan dharma and Brahmanical ideology. The book challenges the reader by the end of each chapter by asking thought-provocative questions.

Prasad has the Telugu version of the book and believes that Ambedkar should have remained silent against the injustice he suffered at the hands of upper-caste society.

Calling the book ‘garbage’, Prasad is heard saying, “Even if he (Ambedkar) suffered, he should not show hatred against others. His book has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.”

“Had I been born when B R Ambedkar was alive, and if I had come across this book, like how Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi, I would have shot Ambedkar.”

Prasad was arrested on Friday.

“Today Cyber crime police station, Hyderabad City arrested Hamara prasad Registered FIR 256/2023 U/S 153A,505(2) IPC on abusing Dr. BR Ambedkar & forwarding videos through social media platforms,” city police tweeted on Friday.