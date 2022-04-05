Telangana: Man arrested for setting his in-laws on fire

Hyderabad: A mutton shop owner set his father-in-law and brother-in-law on fire after a fight ensued between them in Chipalapalli village of Mustabad Mandal on Monday.

The accused, Kanakaiah, was allegedly in an inebriated condition when the incident happened.

The duo sustained burn injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Sircilla, police said.

According to the police, the accused had a tiff with his wife over Kanakaiah selling off her jewellery for the purpose of buying alcohol. This led to his wife moving back to her family.

An enraged Kanakaiah went to his in-laws’ house and demanded his wife come back. When she refused and asked him to return the sold jewelry, a fight broke out. Kanakaiah attacked his wife before pouring petrol and setting his father-in-law, and brother-in-law on fire.

Villagers who noticed his murderous attempt saved the duo and rushed them to the hospital. A case has been booked and an investigation is ongoing.