Telangana: Man beats passerby to death in Nalgonda for not paying money

Hyderabad: A man beat a passerby to death on Saturday, November 16 in Telangana’s Nalgonda district for not giving money.

The accused is reportedly a habitual offender, who sought money from random people on the streets. If the passersby refuse to pay, he harasses them.

In the latest case, when the passerby denied handing over money, the accused hit him on the head with a stick leading to the man’s death.

The incident occurred when the victim was proceeding to an agricultural field in Rajpet mandal of Nalgonda district. According to the police, the victim was identified as Majjiga Yadagiri was going to the farm on a bicycle in the afternoon. Vadlakonda Nagaraju, an old criminal from the same village, went that way. The two faced each other. Nagaraj asked Yadagiri for money.

Yadagiri said he didn’t have it. Enraged by this, Nagaraj attacked him severely with a stick. Yadagiri died on the spot due to profuse bleeding. Nagaraju, who tried to escape after the attack, was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

The police team was alerted regarding the incident and the stick used by the accused was seized.

Locals told the police that Nagaraju was jailed in the past for setting fire to someone’s house by pouring kerosene and was released from jail recently due to improved behaviour.