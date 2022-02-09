Telangana: Man boards TSRTC bus with hidden rooster, asked to pay its fare

Hyderabad: A man was charged Rs 30 as fare for a rooster when he was aboard a TSRTC bus on February 8, while travelling from Godavarikhani in Peddapalli to Karimnagar.

The bus conductor G Tirupathi observed the rooster midway through the ride at Sultanabad. He demanded that the passenger Mohammad Ali, who was holding the bird, pay the fare for the rooster.

A rooster 🐓is a living being. Ticket is a must to travel in RTC bus.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/XEckxd9bXL — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) February 8, 2022

Mohammad Ali resisted at first, but when the conductor insisted that no passenger be allowed to go without a ticket, he paid up. Any individual travelling in a bus with a living thing, according to Tirupathi, should purchase a ticket.

A video of the conductor and Mohammad Ali debating whether the rooster should be considered as a passenger quickly went popular on social media.

When questioned, Godavarikhani depot manager V Venkatesh stated that the incident is being investigated as a case of conductor carelessness. “Animals are not permitted on RTC buses.” Venkatesh said, “The conductor should have remembered that.” He said that the passenger had wrapped the rooster in a cloth and kept it hidden.

Venkatesh said that the conductor will be served with notices, and that action would be done in response to his response. Thankfully, the rooster arrived in Karimnagar safely, with just a few ruffled feathers to show for its journey.