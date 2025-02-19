Telangana man booked for demanding sexual favours, threatening woman

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly harassing, issuing death threats, and making obscene demands from 42-year-old women over a financial dispute regarding a school property in Keshampet mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The accused has been identified as Yennam Srikanth Reddy reportedly a Congress leader.

According to the FIR accessed by Siasat.com, the complainant states that she entered an agreement with the accused to run Vashista School for ten years. However, due to unforeseen reasons, she vacated the premises two years ago.

Recently, Srikanth Reddy allegedly contacted the victim over the phone, demanding that she arrange for the cleaning of the septic tank on the school premises. When she expressed her inability to do so immediately due to financial constraints, the accused proceeded to get the work done himself and later demanded repayment.

Also Read Man held in Hyderabad for duping job seekers with fake IT company

On January 15, at around 2:20 pm, the accused allegedly called the victim again, verbally abused her, and insulted her modesty by demanding a ‘lip-to-lip kiss’ to settle the financial dispute. He also reportedly threatened to kill her.

Following her complaint, Keshampet police registered a case under sections 352, 351(2), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case is currently under investigation.