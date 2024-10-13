Telangana: Man booked for theft worth Rs 12L from liquor store in Nalgonda

A video of the incident which has surfaced online, shows the intruder searching for money in the store. He is seen opening the drawer and filling the cash in his pocket.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th October 2024 5:18 pm IST
Man steals cash from liquor store

Hyderabad: An unidentified man has been booked for theft worth Rs 12 lakh which included cash from the liquor store in Nalgonda on Sunday, October 13. The incident was caught on camera.

The incident occurred in Gurrampodu mandal. The owners of the liquor store filed a complaint with the Nalgonda police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated the investigation.

