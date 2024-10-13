Telangana: Man, his two sons die by suicide in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man, along with his two young children, died allegedly by suicide on Saturday evening, October 12, by jumping into an agricultural well in Nandiwada village of Kamareddy district.

The deceased were identified as Srinivas Reddy and his two sons, Vignesh, 6, and Anirudh, 4.

According to reports, the family had gone out to witness the burning of Ravan’s effigy on the outskirts of the village. When they failed to return home by 10 pm, the victim’s wife, Aparna, became concerned and tried to reach him by phone.

However, his phone was switched off, prompting her to search for them with the help of family and neighbors.

After an extensive search, Aparna filed a missing person report with the local police. The police initiated a search operation and discovered the victim’s slippers near an agricultural well. With the assistance of villagers, the police drained the well and sadly found the bodies of Srinivas and his two children.

The bodies were transferred to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. While the exact reasons behind the incident are still under investigation, police suspect family disputes may have played a role.

A case has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)