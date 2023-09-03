Telangana: Man burnt alive in road accident in Khammam

As per the details, the vehicle was going from Tuni to Charlapally with a load of drums filled with chemicals and suddenly caught fire during the morning hours of the day.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd September 2023 4:58 pm IST
The turck was proceeding from Tuni to Charlapally with a load of drums filled with chemicals (Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old man was burnt alive and others received severe injuries in a road accident at Guravaigudem village in Khammam district on Sunday, September 3.

The vehicle cleaner V Adinarayana, a native of Anakapalli city of Andhra Pradesh was completely burnt and died on the spot. The vehicle owner K Venkatesh who suffered severe burns was rushed to Khammam Government Hospital for treatment.

