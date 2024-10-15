Telangana man cleared of false rape charge; woman accused of extortion flees

Hyderabad: A man wrongly accused of rape was brought to justice on Monday, October 14, in Bhopal after the court found the allegations against him to be false. The woman who made the accusation had extorted Rs 5.35 lakh from him.

Following the man’s petition, the court instructed the police to file an FIR against the woman, who is currently on the run.

According to the reports, the 32-year-old victim is from Telangana. He befriended a colleague in 2020, during which the woman, already married but concealing her marital status, proposed to him. The man accepted her proposal.

In 2021, upon discovering that the woman was married, he attempted to distance himself from her. Angered, she threatened to accuse him of rape and extorted Rs 5.35 lakh from him. When she demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh, he refused, leading her to file a rape complaint against him at the Chhola police station.

Consequently, the Chhola police arrested him, and he was imprisoned.

The man, possessing evidence of the woman’s blackmail, filed a court case against her in 2022. After hearing his case on Monday, the court declared the man innocent and the woman guilty.