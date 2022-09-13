Telangana: Man convicted to life in jail for killing wife by setting her ablaze

Hyderabad: A man was convicted by PDJ (Principal District & Sessions Judge) Court at Malkajgiri and a fine of Rs 7,000 was imposed, for an attempt to kill his wife in 2016.

According to the press release, the accused Lingala Ramesh got married in 2007 and used to abuse physically and mentally abuse his wife Lingala Anitha. On July 4, in 2016 Ramesh returned home in a drunk condition and started questioning Anitha for visiting his sister’s house without his permission.

One day in a fit of rage, while abusing her, he doused her in kerosene and set her ablaze before fleeing away. On July 7, 2016, Anitha died while undergoing treatment.

Based on her complaint a case was registered at Kushaiguda Police Station, during the course of the investigation, the Police of Kushaiguda arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody

After the investigation, during the trial in court today the accused was convicted and sent to jail.