Telangana: Man dies after car crashes into bike near ORR service road

Hyderabad: A man died after a speeding car hit his bike in Narsingi, Ranga Reddy early on Thursday, January 25.

The man, Banda Ravi, 44, a resident of Velmela in Medak district, was riding his bike on the ORR service road when a speeding car crashed into him near the ORR service road in Narsingi. He fell on the road and died on the spot.

The driver abandoned the car and fled the scene.

Also Read Five detained in Hyderabad hit-and-run case

In another incident in Hyderabad, a bouncer was killed and another injured near Peddamma temple in upscale Jubilee Hills early Wednesday when a car rammed into a motorbike.

Tarak Ram (30), working as a bouncer at a star hotel in Madhapur, was returning home with a colleague on the bike early morning when the speeding car hit them at the temple arch.

The car sped away after hitting the two-wheeler. Tarak Ram, who sustained head injuries, died on the spot while another bouncer Raju was critically injured. He was shifted to a hospital.

The family of Tarak Ram on Wednesday night staged a protest along with his dead body at Jubilee Hills police station, demanding arrest of those involved.

Hyderabad Police have detained five youngsters including a woman in the case. A brand new car with temporary registration, involved in the accident, was also brought to SR Nagar police station.