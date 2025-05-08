Telangana man dies from smoke inhalation in apartment fire

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old film choreographer died on Wednesday, May 7, after a small fire broke out in his apartment while he was asleep in Srinagar Colony, Puppalguda of Ranga Reddy district.

The victim has been identified as Poreti Veerender Reddy.

According to reports, the fire originated from the AC unit in Veerender Reddy’s bedroom. As flames and smoke rapidly engulfed the room, the victim’s family members raised an alarm and immediately called the fire department by dialling 100.

Despite their efforts, Veerender Reddy lost consciousness due to heavy smoke inhalation. Narsingh police personnel who reached the spot performed CPR, but he did not respond.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Narsingh police have registered a case. Preliminary findings suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioning unit.

Further investigation is ongoing.