Telangana man dies in IED explosion in former Maoist stronghold 

Mulugu (Telangana): A 50-year-old man, belonging to a ST community, died after an IED exploded in the former Maoist stronghold of Karreguttalu in this district, police said on Thursday, September 3.

The incident happened on September 2 at around, when the mine blasting incident occurred after Jalla village towards Bedam Gutta when the man stepped on the IED, they said.

Karreguttalu (KG Hills), also known as Karregutta Hills, a dense forest area spread across Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, had been a Maoist stronghold.

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The deceased, along with five other villagers of Nuguru village, had gone into the forest for cutting bamboo. During their return journey, a pressure IED, which was planted in the past allegedly by the Maoists, exploded near Bedam Gutta, fatally injuring the deceased, police said.

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The accompanying villagers carried the injured person on foot through the forest, but he died en route.

“One person sustained a left leg injury. While he was being shifted to his village, he succumbed to injuries at around 2100 hours (9 pm) on the way,” a police official said.

The villagers informed the police about the incident.