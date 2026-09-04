Telangana man dies in IED explosion in former Maoist stronghold 

The deceased, along with five other villagers of Nuguru village, had gone into the forest for cutting bamboo.

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Mulugu (Telangana): A 50-year-old man, belonging to a ST community, died after an IED exploded in the former Maoist stronghold of Karreguttalu in this district, police said on Thursday, September 3.

The incident happened on September 2 at around, when the mine blasting incident occurred after Jalla village towards Bedam Gutta when the man stepped on the IED, they said.

Karreguttalu (KG Hills), also known as Karregutta Hills, a dense forest area spread across Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, had been a Maoist stronghold.

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The deceased, along with five other villagers of Nuguru village, had gone into the forest for cutting bamboo. During their return journey, a pressure IED, which was planted in the past allegedly by the Maoists, exploded near Bedam Gutta, fatally injuring the deceased, police said.

The accompanying villagers carried the injured person on foot through the forest, but he died en route.

“One person sustained a left leg injury. While he was being shifted to his village, he succumbed to injuries at around 2100 hours (9 pm) on the way,” a police official said.

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The villagers informed the police about the incident.

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