Telangana man dies in road accident in Ajman

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old Telangana man was killed in a road accident in the city of Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday night, February 8.

Abdul Rahim, a worker in Ajman Municipality, was struck by a speeding car while crossing the road from his camp to the hotel where he was going to have his dinner.

Also Read Abu Dhabi Airport renamed Zayed International; airlines announce special offers

Rahim, who was a resident of Ahmedpura colony in Nizamabad, has been living in Ajman for the past nine years. He was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Rahim is survived by his father, brother, sisters, wife, and three children.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Ahmed, brother-in-law of Rahim, said that that arrangements are being made to transport his deceased body to his hometown of Nizamabad.