Abdul Rahim, a worker in Ajman Municipality, was struck by a speeding car while crossing the road from his camp to the hotel.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th February 2024 8:28 pm IST
Telangana man dies in road accident in Ajman
Abdul Rahim

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old Telangana man was killed in a road accident in the city of Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday night, February 8.

Abdul Rahim, a worker in Ajman Municipality, was struck by a speeding car while crossing the road from his camp to the hotel where he was going to have his dinner.

Rahim, who was a resident of Ahmedpura colony in Nizamabad, has been living in Ajman for the past nine years. He was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Rahim is survived by his father, brother, sisters, wife, and three children.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Ahmed, brother-in-law of Rahim, said that that arrangements are being made to transport his deceased body to his hometown of Nizamabad.

