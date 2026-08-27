Telangana man dies in US road accident; family requests govt help

Hyderabad: A man from Nizamabad district of Telangana died in a road accident in Florida in the US on Tuesday, August 25, and his family members on Wednesday requested the government to arrange for bringing his body to India.

According to media reports, three persons, including N Rahul from Navipet in Nizamabad, died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Brevard County.

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Rahul’s father Haribabu told media persons that his son had gone to the US four years ago to pursue an MS degree. After completing his MS, he was working part-time there, he said.

“He had come for his sister’s marriage in May (to his native place) and again went to the US,” his father said, adding that one of the relatives informed him about the incident and demise of his son.

“We request the government to help in bringing our son’s body back home at the earliest,” Haribabu said.