Hyderabad-origin man remains critical after accident in US

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-origin Shaik Abdul Naveed continues to remain in critical condition after a road accident in Nevada, US, on July 20 that claimed the lives of his wife and two children.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the University of Utah Hospital.

Surgeries performed

Naveed has undergone five to six surgeries since the accident, reported TOI, quoting his relatives. He is suffering from a high fever and has also developed pneumonia while continuing to remain unconscious.

Meanwhile, his seven-year-old daughter, Khatija, who also survived the accident, underwent surgery.

Though she has started speaking, she is still admitted to the hospital.

Both Naveed and his daughter are being taken care of by his maternal aunt and uncle after the accident. The duo reside in Detroit and had travelled to Nevada after the accident. Currently, they are stationed in a temporary room arranged by a local mosque.

Also Read Four family members from Hyderabad die in US road accident

Kin appeals to Hyderabad-origin people in US

For accommodation and basic living support near the University of Utah Hospital for at least three months, the family appealed to Hyderabad-origin people and the Telugu community in the US.

As Naveed’s treatment and his daughter’s recovery are expected to take time, the accommodation is necessary for their relatives to take care of them.

Meanwhile, Naveed’s wife, Nazia Salma, 17-year-old daughter Neha Nahin Shaik, and 13-year-old son Omer Shaik, who lost their lives in the accident, were laid to rest.

How did the accident happen?

On July 20, the family was returning from a vacation to Yellowstone National Park through Salt Lake City, Utah.

As Naveed developed severe stomach pain and started vomiting during the journey, his wife, Nazia Salma, started driving the vehicle.

When they reached US Highway 93 near Wells in Elko County, Nevada, their vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle. The collision resulted in three deaths and left two injured.