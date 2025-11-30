Telangana: Man dies of heart attack after performing annaprashan for baby daughter

Hyderabad: Two people died of a heart attack in separate incidents in Telangana’s Sangareddy and Khammam districts on November 28 and 29.

In the first case, 40-year-old police constable Hanumantha Rao died after performing annaprashan in Khammam district on Friday, November 28.

Rao was blessed with a baby girl six months ago. He, his wife and their child had gone to the Dwaraka Tirumala temple located in Andhra Pradesh to perform the ceremony.

After completion, the family were on their way to Sattupalli village, where the constable served the 15th battalion since 2007.

As they neared Gangaram, they stopped at a hotel to have dinner.

When they resumed their journey, Rao collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Rao and his wife Vijaya were married for 20 years.

In another incident, a 56-year-old bus driver also died of a heart attack while on duty. Krishna was a native of Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy and worked at the SV Junior College.

On Saturday morning, he picked up students and was on his way to the college when Krishna suffered a heart attack. The bus went out of control and hit an electric pole.

At the time of the accident, atleast eight students were present in the vehicle. All are reported safe, but Krishna passed away.