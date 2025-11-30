Two killed in bus, lorry accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least two passengers were killed in an accident in Telangana’s Adilabad district after a private bus rammed into a lorry on Sunday, November 30.

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh with 60 passengers on board. The accident occurred at Boath crossroads near Neradigonda mandal centre on national highway 44. The victims include a 5-year-old child and a 60-year-old person.

Three other passengers received minor injuries and were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, (RIMS) Adilabad. Police helped the remaining passengers out of the bus.

Rash and negligent driving by the bus driver is suspected to be the cause of the accident. The driver has been absconding following the accident.

Previous accident

The accident is the latest bus accident in Telangana, which has experienced some major accidents in the recent times. On November 3, 10 people died in a bus accident in Chevella.

The TGSRTC bus, carrying about 70 passengers, collided with a tipper vehicle laden with crushed concrete at Mirzaguda on Chevella Road. 19 bus passengers including a woman and her 40-day old baby were crushed and buried under the gravel, leading to their instant deaths. Both drivers also died in the accident.