Telangana man drowns at Durrat Al Bahrain beach in Bahrain

Srinivas Thota, an operator with a Bahrain-based company since 2019, drowned at Durrat Al Bahrain as Coast Guard teams launched rescue operations.

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Telangana man drowns at Durrat Al Bahrain beach in Bahrain
Telangana man drowns at Durrat Al Bahrain beach in Bahrain

Hyderabad: A Telangana native died in a drowning incident at the Durrat Al Bahrain beachfront in Bahrain, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Srinivas Thota, a resident of Nizamabad district in Telangana. He reportedly drowned while at the seaside in Durrat Al Bahrain.

Following the incident, Bahrain Coast Guard teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. However, Srinivas could not be saved. The authorities subsequently initiated the required legal procedures.

Subhan Bakery

Srinivas had been working as an Operator in the Project Department of MAC Company in Bahrain since November 26, 2019.

The management of MAC Company expressed condolences over his death and extended support to his bereaved family. Further details about the circumstances leading to the drowning were not immediately available.

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