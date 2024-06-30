Telangana: Man electrocuted to death while cleaning water slump in Medak

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old was electrocuted while connecting a motor to a water sump in his residence at Gouthojiguda of Manoharabad mandal, Medak, on Saturday, June 29.

The victim has been identified as Pula Srinivas. According to reports he and his wife Nagamani were preparing to clean the water sump. While attempting to pump out the water with a motor, the victim came into contact with live electric wires and died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered. Further investigations are on.