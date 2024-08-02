Telangana: Man electrocuted to death while plucking coconuts

Earlier this week, a 17-year-old was also electrocuted to death in Adilabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 2nd August 2024 5:07 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was electrocuted to death while trying to pluck coconuts using an iron rod in Elpugonda village of Palvancha mandal of Kamareddy district on Thursday evening, August 1.

The victim has been identified as G Praveen, who was working in a poultry farm.

According to reports, the victim attempted to pluck coconuts from a tree using an iron rod and accidentally made contact with an 11 KV wire running close to the tree, resulting in his death on the spot.

The locals notified the police, who shifted the deceased to the government hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Telangana: Teen electrocuted to death after touching electrified fence

Earlier, a 17-year-old was electrocuted to death on Tuesday, July 30, after accidentally touching a fence electrified by a snapped wire at Guruja village in Gudihathnoor mandal of Adilabad district.

The victim has been identified as Jadhav Kartheek, son of Dasharath from Guruja village.

In another incident, a 26-year-old private electrician was electrocuted on Tuesday, July 30, while repairing high-tension power lines in the Marriguda area of Luxettipet town, Mancherial district.

The victim has been identified as Chiluka Ramki

According to reports, the victim was hired by farmer Dontha Kalyan to address issues with the power connection. While repairing it, he was electrocuted, resulting in his death on the spot.

