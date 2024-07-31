Telangana: Teen electrocuted to death after touching electrified fence

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old was electrocuted to death on Tuesday, July 30, after accidentally touching a fence electrified by a snapped wire at Guruja village in Gudihathnoor mandal of Adilabad district.

The victim has been identified as Jadhav Kartheek, son of Dasharath from Guruja village.

According to reports, the victim touched a fence that was in touch with a live wire. Bystanders quickly took Kartheek to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad, but he died en route.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.

In another incident, a 26-year-old private electrician was electrocuted on Tuesday, July 30, while repairing high-tension power lines in the Marriguda area of Luxettipet town, Mancherial district.

The victim has been identified as Chiluka Ramki.

According to reports, the victim was hired by farmer Dontha Kalyan to address issues with the power connection. While repairing it, he was electrocuted, resulting in his death on the spot.

Following a complaint from the victim’s mother, the police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing

On July 27, a nine-year-old girl was electrocuted to death while plugging in her father’s phone charger at their residence in Mathkepally Namavaram, Chinthakani mandal, Khammam district.

According to reports, the victim had returned from the washroom and tried to plug in the phone to charge while her hands were still wet. She suffered an electric shock and lost consciousness.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead