Telangana: Nine-year-old girl electrocuted while plugging in phone

The victim had returned from the washroom and tried to plug in the phone to charge while her hands were still wet. She suffered an electric shock and lost her consciousness

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 28th July 2024 5:18 pm IST
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl was electrocuted to death while plugging in her father’s phone to charge at their residence in Mathkepally Namavaram, Chinthakani mandal, Khammam district, on Saturday, July 27.

The victim has been identified as Katikala Anjali Kartheeka, a 4th-grade student at a government school in the village

According to reports, the victim had returned from the washroom and tried to plug in the phone to charge while her hands were still wet. She suffered an electric shock and lost consciousness.

she was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Earlier, A 46-year-old widow was electrocuted when she accidentally touched a live wire at Krishna Colony in Srirampur in Mancherial district on July 7.

The victim has been identified as Theegulla Sharada, a widow from Krishna Colony.

According to reports, the victim was drying clothes on an iron wire that had electricity running through it due to faulty wiring. Her son, Vamshi, who was asleep at the time, discovered his mother lying unconscious.

