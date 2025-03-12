Telangana man fatally attacks wife for refusing to cook mutton curry

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband for refusing to cook mutton curry in Manja Thanda, a suburb in Uppari Gudem village of Mahabubabad district.

The victim has been identified as Maloth Kalavati.

According to reports, the accused attacked the victim during a late-night altercation when no one was around. Her mother accused the husband of the brutal assault.

Police have reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

Further investigation is ongoing.

More details awaited.

Wedding guests clash over mutton curry

In a similar incident earlier, guests from the bride’s and groom’s families clashed over a dispute regarding mutton curry. The incident which took place in Navipet, Nizamabad, has left 10 people injured.

According to reports, the families of the bride, a resident of Navipet, and the groom, from Badguna village, had shared the expenses of the wedding, including lunch for the guests.

Tensions arose after the guests were served insufficient mutton curry.

When the catering staff refused to provide more curry, the guests began to fight with each other.

The police have also registered a case against 19 people.