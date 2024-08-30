Wedding guests clash in Telangana over mutton curry

In an incident that took place at a wedding in Telangana, guests from the bride’s and groom’s families clashed over a dispute regarding mutton curry.

The incident which took place in Navipet, Nizamabad has left 10 people injured.

Insufficient mutton curry at wedding in Telangana

According to reports, the families of the bride, a resident of Navipet, and the groom, from Badguna village, had shared the expenses of the wedding, including lunch for the guests.

Tensions arose after the guests were served insufficient mutton curry.

When the catering staff refused to provide more mutton curry, the guests began to fight with each other.

Attempts to restore normalcy

Although the bride’s family attempted to de-escalate the situation, the argument over the curry led to a full-blown fight among the guests. They hurled utensils, chairs, and other objects at one another.

The police, alerted by a bystander, arrived at the scene to control the situation.

Following the incident, the injured were taken to Nizamabad Government Hospital for treatment.

The police have also registered a case against 19 people.